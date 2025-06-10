Drag Queen Company To Perform At Reg’s Memory Cafe

Drag Queen company Lips Poppin’ will perform for the Reg’s Memory Café today.

The Memory Cafe will take place at noon.

Jamestown’s Lips Poppin’ Productions features Exxxotica Splash, Justin Time and Katrina Twerk. Their performances feature glitz, glam, wigs, makeup, costumes, comedy, dancing and drama.

Memory Café at Reg Lenna Center for The Arts is a free respite and arts program for people with forgetfulness or other changes in their thinking (including cognitive decline, dementia or Alzheimer’s) as well as their care partner, family, or friends. Participants are welcome to enjoy music performances, crafts and easy, appropriate activities to spark friendly social interaction. Light refreshments and sandwiches will be provided. All attendees can choose to participate or simply observe.

Patrons are asked to register for the Reg Lenna Memory Café ahead of time by emailing rsvp@reglenna.com or calling The Reg Box Office at (716) 484-7070 with the names and number of attendees. A suggested (but not required) donation of your choosing would support the Reg Lenna Memory Café, payable by cash, check and credit card. Enter the building through the Reg Lenna awning entrance (108 E. 3rd St.) next to Art Cloth+Craft. The Media Arts Studio is elevator-accessible.

The Memory Café program at The Reg is made possible by Exhale and its funders: Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation and Health Foundation for Western and Central New York.