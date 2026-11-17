The Downtown Revitalization Initiative Local Planning Committee will meet this Wednesday with public input on projects still be accepted until December 2.

The Project Feedback Form for the 18 projects under consideration is available in hard copy at City Hall and online at www.JamestownDRI.com/Projects. It will be available until December 2, 2026. Public feedback will help the Jamestown DRI Local Planning Committee (LPC) determine which projects to recommend for a share of the $10 million in DRI grants available for downtown Jamestown. New York State will make final funding decisions sometime in mid-2027.

The fourth LPC meeting tomorrow will include a discussion on the proposed projects and the LPC’s evaluation process. During meeting #5 in December, LPC members will review the results of their evaluations as well as input received from the public through the Project Feedback Form before drafting a slate of projects to be recommended for DRI funding. The list of projects will be finalized by the LPC at their sixth and final meeting in January. LPC meetings are working sessions of the committee, with time provided at the end of each meeting for public comments.

The details for the next two Local Planning Committee meetings are as follows:

LPC Meeting #4

Wednesday, November 18

1:00 – 2:30 p.m.

Reg Lenna Center for the Arts, Media Arts Studio

116 East Third Street, Jamestown, NY 14701

LPC Meeting #5

Wednesday, December 9

1:00 – 3:00 p.m.

Robert H. Jackson Center

305 E 4th Street, Jamestown, NY 14701

For more information, visit www.JamestownDRI.com