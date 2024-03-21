Dueling Lawsuits Filed Over Sale of Hotel Lenhart

Dueling lawsuits have been filed regarding the sale of the Hotel Lenhart in Bemus Point.

Bill and Jill Curry have filed a suit in Chautauqua County State Supreme Court against current Lenhart owners Barbara and John Johnston asking the court to allow the transfer of property to go forward. The Curry’s entered into a contract to purchase the hotel for $3.5 million on July 19, 2022.

They had proposed a $9.8 million project to renovate the hotel into a 40 guest room hotel with private bathrooms, restaurant, and banquet area that will serve as a year-round tourist destination in Bemus Point. The Curry’s had received $1.9 million in state aid as well as a $500,000 Al Tech Revolving Loan through the Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency and a 15-year Payment-In-Lieu-Of-Taxes.

Meanwhile, the Johnston’s have filed a suit in State Supreme Court requesting to the contract be voided. The complaint states that the contract was contingent upon the Curry’s obtaining a mortgage commitment, which the Curry’s were unable to obtain.

The complaint said the Curry’s came to the Johnston’s in June 2023 with a new proposal to purchase the property for $3 million with the other $500,000 to be funded by seller financing. The Johnston’s rejected that offer.

The Johnston’s lawsuit states that discussions were continued thereafter in attempts to negotiate a new contract with new financing terms, but neither party could agree to terms. The Curry’s are being represented by Daryl Brautigam with the Johnston’s being represented by Joseph Calimeri and Matthew Schutte.