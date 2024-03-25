Dunkirk Harbor Fishing Platform Construction Completed

Construction of a new fishing platform has been completed in the Dunkirk Harbor.

The State Department of Environmental Conservation announced the newly reconstructed and reopened fishing platform features slip-resistant decking, two benches, solar-powered lighting, and parking for eight cars. It replaces the previous platform damaged by a Lake Erie storm surge in 2020.

Located on the west side of Dunkirk Harbor, the fishing platform offers anglers access to a variety of Lake Erie sportfish throughout most of the year.

The $156,201 project was funded by NY Works and through the efforts of DEC’s Region 9 Bureau of Fisheries and Division of Operations, the Lake Erie Fisheries Unit, and the Bureau of Design and Construction.