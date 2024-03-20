WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Dunkirk Man Victim in Fatal Shooting

Dunkirk Man Victim in Fatal Shooting

By Leave a Comment

A Dunkirk man was the victim of a fatal shooting Monday night.

Jamestown Police said that three people were shot in what they say was an isolated incident at 839 Prendergast Avenue.

After responding to the scene just after 5:30 p.m., police located the body of 26-year old Trevon Tripp in the apartment along with two other victims who are being treated for serious injuries.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide investigation is asked to call the Jamestown Police Department Tip Line at 716-483-TIPS (8477).

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.