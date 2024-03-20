Dunkirk Man Victim in Fatal Shooting

A Dunkirk man was the victim of a fatal shooting Monday night.

Jamestown Police said that three people were shot in what they say was an isolated incident at 839 Prendergast Avenue.

After responding to the scene just after 5:30 p.m., police located the body of 26-year old Trevon Tripp in the apartment along with two other victims who are being treated for serious injuries.

Anyone with information regarding the homicide investigation is asked to call the Jamestown Police Department Tip Line at 716-483-TIPS (8477).