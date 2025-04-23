Dunkirk Receives Grant Funding For Electric Vehicle Charging Ports

The City of Dunkirk has received a municipal zero-emission vehicle infrastructure grant.

The state grant of $53,400 will allow Dunkirk to install 14 Level 2 charging ports for electric vehicles.

The Municipal Zero-Emission Vehicle (ZEV) Infrastructure Grant program administered by the State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) prioritizes clean transportation investments in communities most affected by pollution and climate change. The program includes a variable local match requirement based on the municipality’s median household income (MHI) and whether the ZEV infrastructure is located in a disadvantaged community, based on the disadvantaged communities criteria developed by the State’s Climate Justice Working Group.

More information about the DEC Municipal ZEV Infrastructure Grant program, as well as the DEC Municipal ZEV Rebate program, is available on DEC’s website. For questions about the Municipal ZEV program, email ZEVrebate@dec.ny.gov or call DEC’s Office of Climate Change at 518-402-8448.