WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

A listener supported, non-commercial, low power FM radio station in Jamestown, NY.


Stream WRFA

You are here: Home / News / Local News / Dunkirk Receives Grant To Remediate Brownfield Site

Dunkirk Receives Grant To Remediate Brownfield Site

By Leave a Comment

The City of Dunkirk will receive a grant to remediate the former Niagara Motors site.

The $60,000 National Grid Brownfield Redevelopment grant is designed to fund utility infrastructure upgrades and costs related to redeveloping a brownfield or vacant building.

Dunkirk Mayor Willie Rosas thanked National Grid for the financial support saying, “These funds will allow us to complete the cleanup of a brownfield site in the city that has sat vacant and underutilized in a prime redevelopment location for decades.”

Cleanup at the vacant, four-acre site at 760 Lamphere Street requires excavation and soil removal. A top layer of clean, new soil will support vegetation growth, and other areas of the land parcel will be freshly paved. The National Grid grant covers approximately 10% of remediation costs.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Donate to WRFA

Recent News

WRFA LP 107.9 FM is licensed by the Reg Lenna Center for the Arts in Jamestown, NY.