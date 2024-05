The Dwyer Dog Ruck Walk, which honors veterans, will take place Saturday, June 1.

The walk will start at 11:00 a.m. at Bergman Park in Jamestown. It encourages participants to bring their dogs along for a one-mile journey, symbolizing veterans who tragically take their lives daily. Participants are invited to carry rucksacks of any weight they choose to represent the daily heavy burden many veterans carry.

For more details, visit dwyerchautauqua.com or preventsuicidechq.com.