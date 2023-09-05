E-Scooters Now Available To Rent in Jamestown

E-scooters will be available to rent starting today in Jamestown.

Bird, the company contracted to provide e-bikes and e-scooters in the city, announced it’s launching the transportation option today that can be activated through Bird’s free mobile phone application. Jamestown City Council approved the contract with the company at its March 27, 2023 voting session.

Jamestown Mayor Eddie Sundquist noted that anyone utilizing the scooters should park them out of the right away when finished. Participants are encouraged to ride safely and complimentary helmets are available at the Department of Development offices. Scooters must be ridden on the street and are not allowed on city sidewalks.

Senior citizens, U.S. veterans, and individuals participating in a state or federal assistance program are also eligible to receive 50% off Bird rides through community pricing.

According to the Jamestown Post Journal, Fredonia’s Board of Trustees voted to terminate the village’s contract with Bird in July. The newspaper also reported that the city of Dunkirk was considering ending its contract with Bird as well. At issue was the fleet manager who had been hired to manage the program in both Fredonia and Dunkirk.