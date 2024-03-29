Early Voting Underway For Presidential Primary

Early voting is underway for the Presidential Primary in New York State

The Chautauqua County Board of Elections said all Democratic and Republican party members are eligible to vote in the April 2, 2024 Presidential Primary Election. All other party members or voters without a designated party are not eligible to vote in this Primary Election.

The four poll sites for Early Voting are:

– The Chautauqua County Fairgrounds at the 4-H Bldg./Ag & Expo Center, 1089 Central Ave. Dunkirk, NY 14048.

– The Chautauqua Mall at 318 E Fairmount Ave. Lakewood, NY 14750.

– The Robert H. Jackson Center, 305 E 4th St. Jamestown, NY 14701

– The Board of Elections Office in the Hall R. Clothier Bldg. at the County Complex in Mayville, 7 N Erie St. Mayville, NY 14757.

Each location will have signage that will indicate the entrances to the poll site.

All four sites will be open for the same hours: 9AM to 6PM. Early voting ends Saturday, March 30.

There will not be any early voting held on Easter Sunday, March 31 or Monday, April 1.

All Early Voting sites are handicap accessible and do provide a Ballot Marking Device for voters with disabilities.

For more information about early voting or the Presidential Primary, visit votechautauqua.com