Eight Projects Receive Water Quality Improvement Monies From NYS

Governor Kathy Hochul has announced more than $166 million is being awarded to 187 projects to improve water quality across the state, including projects in Chautauqua County.

The Chautauqua County Soil and Water Conservation District will receive $326,600 to continue Chadakoin River rehabilitation work.

Soil & Water will use the funding to stabilize three sites along the river with heavy streambank erosion and address urban stormwater runoff concerns.

The project will use structural slope protections and native plantings at the top of the streambank to slow overland stormwater flow, capture runoff and protect the bank from further erosion.

The City of Jamestown will receive $100,000 to develop a comprehensive stream corridor assessment report for the Chadakoin River. The report will identify and prioritize areas of erosion impact and determine mitigation opportunities like streambank stabilization, riparian buffer restoration, and floodplain reconnection. A flood risk assessment will also be completed to improve understanding of potential stormwater capture and future impacts to underserved neighborhoods in the Chadakoin River watershed.

The Village of Lakewood will receive $244,876 to replace a stormwater basin with a shallow wetland pond system to capture and treat stormwater from a 109-acre area. The project will use native seed mixes, live stakes, shrubs, and trees to increase flood resiliency while reducing nutrient runoff to Chautauqua Lake.

The Town of North Harmony will use $218,800 to replace a failing stream culvert that has caused a sinkhole to form. The project will remove the stream culvert and replace it with an arched culvert with bank protection to reduce streambank erosion and nutrient and sediment entering the Chautauqua Lake watershed.

Chautauqua County will receive $50,000 to complete a stream sediment and debris management plan for Bemus Creek in the Town of Ellery.

Climate change has increased rainfall frequency and intensity leading to flooding in the lower reaches of the creek, damaging homes and infrastructure. The plan will identify areas of sediment and debris buildup within the stream basin that contribute to flood risk and erosion and develop recommendations to reduce those risks in the Chautauqua Lake watershed.

The Town of Ellington will use $50,000 to develop a comprehensive stream corridor and flood risk assessment report for the Clear Creek watershed to better understand opportunities for stormwater capture. The assessment will identify areas of erosion and prioritize implementation for projects that include streambank stabilization, riparian buffer restoration, and floodplain reconnection. Due to public outreach and support of the assessment, implementation is expected to be completed by the municipality with cooperation from landowners.

The village of Falconer will receive $50,000 for a Sanitary Sewer Inflow and Infiltration Engineering Study and the town of Hanover will receive $32,000 for a Water & Sewer Expansion Project.