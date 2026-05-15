Electric School Bus Mandate May Get Delayed As Part Of NYS Budget

Language in the state budget would delay the electric school bus mandate for New York school districts.

The Syracuse Post Standard reports the language would move the purchase-only-zero-emission deadline to 2032 and full fleet conversion to 2040. Lawmakers cite high costs, limited charging infrastructure, and operational concerns, particularly in cold-weather districts. While many districts support the long-term environmental goal, they argue the current timeline is impractical.

State Senator George Borrello has introduced legislation that would repeal the mandate and replace it with a statewide pilot program., He said in a statement, “For years, I have fought hard against this unrealistic mandate and warned about the serious financial and operational problems it would create for school districts across New York. It is gratifying to finally see Albany show at least some recognition of reality and provide schools with some badly needed breathing room. As more districts became early adopters of these buses, the problems became impossible to ignore, from buses struggling to maintain heat during upstate winters without draining battery life, to frequent breakdowns and extended periods out of service, to enormous costs not only for the buses themselves, but also for the electrical infrastructure upgrades required just to charge them.”

Borrello added that a pilot study would “…provide policymakers with real-world data on where, when and under what conditions electric school buses can realistically work across a state as large and varied in climate and geography as New York.

At a minimum, this additional time will allow school districts to more carefully assess the long-term viability, costs and operational demands of these buses before being forced into full implementation. It may also provide time for the technology itself to improve and become more reliable, practical and affordable for schools.”

Jamestown Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker said in a statement to WRFA, “We are encouraged that the state is considering delaying the timeline related to the transition to electric school buses. We will continue to monitor developments surrounding the proposed budget and any future guidance from New York State.

At the end of the day, lawmakers will determine the direction the state budget moves forward, and Jamestown Public Schools will continue to follow the law and continue to make decisions in the best interest of our students, staff, and taxpayers.”

The Post-Standard said the effort to convert tens of thousands of fuel-powered buses to rechargeable vehicles is part of Gov. Kathy Hochul’s ambitious efforts to get New Yorkers to cut back on emissions and boost renewable energy use.

But some school superintendents have criticized the change, which they argued could cost more and create challenges on long bus routes during cold winters.

Local voters, who approve borrowing for buses during school elections, also pushed back by rejecting e-bus purchases at the polls.

The budget was due on April 1. Hochul announced a framework agreement last week with Senate and Assembly leaders, though very few details have been released.