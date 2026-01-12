Ellicott Expected To Receive $1 Million For Fluvanna Water Service Area Extension Project

The town of Ellicott is expected to receive $1 million for the Fluvanna Water Service Area Extension Project.

U.S. Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand announced the federal funding for critical local water infrastructure projects. The spending bill is expected to pass in the House of Representatives and later the Senate.

Schumer said, “From extending public water service in the Town of Ellicott to replacing lead service lines across Erie County, these projects will support communities throughout Western New York. I will always fight to keep New York’s drinking water clean and our communities safe and healthy.”

The project will include construction of a water main to extend public water service to the Fluvanna area of the town of Ellicott, providing the area with a safe and abundant water supply from the Jamestown Board of Public Utilities. Currently many Fluvanna residents rely on private groundwater wells, a significant number of which do not meet current health standards. This project will eliminate health risks by installing new water mains, hydrants, and meters to deliver clean, regulated public water to the community.