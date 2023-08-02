Ellicott Man Arrested for Armed Robbery in Jamestown

An Ellicott man has been arrested for holding up a Kwik Fill in the City of Jamestown.

Jamestown Police responded just before 6:00 p.m., Monday, July 31 to a report of an armed robbery at the Kwik Fill on Fluvanna Avenue and Washington Street.

They learned a man brandished a handgun and stole money from the store before leaving the scene.

Following an investigation with the help of Ellicott Police, 33-year old James Hayes was located and arrested. He is being held in the City Jail pending arraignment on 1st Degree Robbery, 2nd Degree Grand Larceny, and 2nd Degree Menacing charges.