Ellington Town Judge Resigns Following DWI Investigation

An Ellington Town Judge has resigned as he was being investigated by the New York State Commission of Judicial Conduct following a 2024 drunk driving incident.

The State Court records state that Ellington Town Justice Reid L. Johnson was charged September 13, 2024 with two traffic offenses, including aggravated driving while intoxicated, and identified himself as a judge when he was arrested. He pleaded guilty to driving while ability impaired, a violation-level offense, on December 23, 2024 and six months later was sentenced to a $500 fine, a $420 surcharge and other mandatory sentencing terms.

According to the Commission, Johnson tendered his resignation to Town Supervisor Karen Bifaro on September 12, 2025, effective October 3. It was accepted by the Commission of Judicial Conduct on October 30. In the letter, he agreed not to seek or accept a judicial office again, court records show.

Johnson, who is not a lawyer, was a town justice since the start of 2024. He ran unopposed in the 2023 elections. Johnson’s four-year term was set to expire at the end of 2027. According to the Town of Ellington website, Jeffrey Crossly is now listed as the Town Court Judge.