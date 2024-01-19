WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Ellison Bronze Donates To United Way Campaign

UWSCC Executive Director Amy Rohler, Ellison Bronze Human Resources Manager Robyn Paxton and Ellison Bronze President/CEO Tracy Hultin.

The United Way of Southern Chautauqua County has received a gift of $3,001 from Ellison Bronze and its employees.

The Falconer manufacturer of custom balanced doors ran a payroll pledge drive as part of United Way’s 2023 Fundraising Campaign, which will soon come to a close.

This year, United Way set its fundraising goal at $1.4 million dollars. That money, raised from the community, will stay in the community – and go to fund programs and services which many county residents rely upon. In total, United Way funds 42 programs administered by 29 agencies. 100% of the donations which United Way raises each year stay local.

United Way Executive Director Amy Rohler said the agency is at 93.3% of its fundraising goal.

To donate to the United Way campaign, text “BetterUnited” to 91999.

