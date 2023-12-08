Empty Bowl Project Returns to St. Luke’s Episcopal Church December 9

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church and the Jamestown Public Market are teaming up with the Chautauqua Area Potters to host the Empty Bowl Project in Jamestown on Saturday, December 9.

The event will take place from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the Church Undercroft.

St. Luke’s Pastor Luke Fodor said the Chautauqua Area Potters created the program up in Fredonia initially, “..and brought to Jamestown last year. So this is the second annual empty bowls here in Jamestown. And it’s a great way to be very efficient in this very busy December season where you can go shopping for a gift to give away. And I say shopping, but it’s not a purchased sort of thing, it’s a donation. You make a donation and you walk away with a handcrafted bowl that you can give away to a loved one.”

Fodor said a free soup lunch will be provided by Ashville General Store, Labyrinth Press Company, and others.

He said there are over 400 bowls that will be available at the event.

Donations will go toward Western New York FeedMore and the Jamestown Mobile Market.