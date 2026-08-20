Endorsements For 23rd Congressional District Race Start To Roll In

Endorsements for the 23rd Congressional District race have started to roll in for both candidates.

Republican Incumbent Congressman Nick Langworthy has received the endorsement of the North Atlantic Council of Carpenters and Carpenters Local 276 Union.

The Carpenters Local 276 represents skilled men and women who build roads, bridges, schools, hospitals, businesses and infrastructure.

Langworthy said in a statement, “Our skilled trades workers represent the backbone of our economy, and in Washington I’m fighting to ensure that the people who work hard and build our communities have the policies in place to succeed. That means creating jobs, investing in infrastructure, strengthening our manufacturing and construction industries, and ensuring they can keep more of their hard-earned wages. I will always fight to expand opportunities in the skilled trades and ensure the next generation of workers has the opportunity to earn a good living and raise their families here.”

Democratic Congressional candidate Aaron Gies announced he’s been endorsed by the United Auto Workers (UAW) Region 9.

The UAW Region 9 CAP is the legislative and political arm of the union’s regional organization, with councils representing members across multiple states and Puerto Rico. Region 9A alone represents 34 locals and counting across eastern New York, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Vermont, Maine, and Puerto Rico, with members working across manufacturing, government, higher education, child care, cultural institutions, legal services, design, gaming, and other industries.

Gies said in a statement, “Working people do not need another politician who shows up when there is a camera around and disappears when the election is over. They need someone who will sit down with them, listen to them, and then fight alongside them.”

Gies also has received the endorsement of the New York State United Teachers’ union (NYSUT).

NYSUT is a nearly 700,000-member New York state teachers union which provides services to local affiliates in New York state; lobbies on the local, state and federal level; conducts research; and organizes new members.