Erie 2-Chautauqua-Cattaraugus BOCES Receives Distance Learning USDA Grant

Erie 2-Chautauqua-Cattaraugus BOCES is receiving a $775,620 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Congressman Nick Langworthy announced the grant that’s part of the Distance Learning and Telemedicine Grants Program.

Last year, Congressman Langworthy introduced the Rural Telehealth and Education Enhancement Act, which will reauthorize the USDA’s Distance Learning and Telemedicine Program, which provides federal funding to connect rural communities to distance learning services.

The grant for Erie-Chautauqua-Cattaraugus BOCES will equip sites throughout Chautauqua County, southern Erie County, and part of Cattaraugus County in Western New York with video-telecommunications hardware, software, and integrated classroom presentation equipment to create new distance-learning rooms and portable solutions.

This is expected to improve the quality and quantity of course offerings, including offering Native American instruction in Seneca art, culture, history, and language to 11 locations, benefitting a minimum of 7,055 students.