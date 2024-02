An Erie, Pennsylvania man died in a car crash in the town of Harmony late Monday afternoon.

New York State Police report the car driven by 20-year old Alaa Mohammad Al Zoubi of Erie on Panama Steadman Road went off the road and hit multiple trees.

A passenger, 18-year old Abdulnaser Al Hamwi, was pronounced dead at the scene. Al Zoubi was transported to UPMC Hamot with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.