Evening In The Garden To Focus On Practical Summer Gardening Solutions

Practical summer gardening solutions and plant protection will be the focus of tonight’s Evening In The Garden event at Jamestown Community College.

The Chautauqua County Master Gardeners hosts the free event that will take place from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Demonstration Garden located at 301 James Street in front of the JCC Science Building.

This presentations and activities will include:

Watering Ideas While on Vacation — presented by Cynthia Carlson

Myths and Hacks on Growing Tomatoes — presented by Sue Bloom

How to Protect Your Trees and Shrubs from Harm — presented by Laura Marsala

Guests are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and a reusable cup. The event will be held rain or shine.

Evening In the Garden programs provide an opportunity for community members to learn practical gardening techniques, explore the Master Gardeners’ Demonstration Garden, and connect with fellow gardening enthusiasts. For more information, call 716‑664‑9502 ext. 203 or email chautauquamg@cornell.edu.