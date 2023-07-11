Evergreen Health Awarded Addiction Outreach Funds

Evergreen Health has been awarded $310,000 through New York State.

The funding will go to support addiction outreach and engagement services designed to reach underserved populations across New York State.

Evergreen is receiving funding through Street Outreach Model which will support street outreach teams, who will visit areas where high-risk populations tend to congregate to offer overdose prevention education, naloxone, and other harm reduction supplies, and also work to connect individuals to treatment and other support services.

Evergreen Health is based in Buffalo with offices in Jamestown.

The funding is being overseen by the Office of Addiction Services and Supports distributed through New York State’s Opioid Settlement Fund.