Exhibit ‘An Explosion Of Color’ Opens At Pearl City Clay House August 8

Pearl City Clay House is presenting new gallery exhibit, An Explosion of Color, featuring the work of artist Janet Cookson.

The exhibition opens with a public reception from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., Saturday, August 8, at Pearl City Clay House located at 220 East Second Street in Jamestown.

Using a palette of just nine colors, Cookson creates striking paintings that celebrate the power of color, light, and movement. Through layered underpaintings and expressive brushwork, familiar floral subjects are transformed into bold, contemporary compositions that seem to glow from within.

The exhibition showcases Cookson’s distinctive approach to painting, demonstrating how thoughtful color relationships and dynamic mark-making can create artwork that is both visually captivating and emotionally uplifting. Visitors will have the opportunity to meet the artist during the opening reception while enjoying an evening of art, conversation, and community.

The reception is free and open to the public.

The exhibition will remain on display throughout the month of August during Pearl City Clay House’s regular business hours.

For more information about the exhibition or Pearl City Clay House, visit www.pearlcityclayhouse.org, or follow Pearl City Clay House on Facebook and Instagram.