Extreme Heat Leads To Cooling Centers Opening In Chautauqua County

A prolonged period of heat and humidity is underway this week in New York State, including Chautauqua County.

A combination of high temperatures in the 90s and high humidity will lead to heat index values or “feel-like” temperatures in the upper 90’s to mid-100’s for consecutive days in Western New York. The heat is expected to peak by Thursday with day and nighttime temperatures 5 to 15 degrees above normal.

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), extreme heat is increasing in the United States and is projected to be more frequent and intense. While serious health and safety effects are preventable in many cases, approximately 1,220 people in the United States are killed by extreme heat every year.

Extreme heat poses a serious threat for heat-related illness to adults over 60, infants and children, those who are pregnant, those with chronic diseases, and individuals with preexisting health conditions such as obesity, heart disease, and diabetes. New Yorkers should make sure to check in on those who may be susceptible to ensure they are able stay cool. Additionally, certain medications may increase risk to heat-related illness, so people should also talk to their doctor or pharmacist to learn more about medications that might make you sensitive to the sun or heat. For information on long term care services and supports for older adults and caregivers, call 1-800-342-9871.

As the summer season begins, employers should be mindful to let workers rest regularly, in shaded areas, and drink water regardless of if they feel thirsty. According to the National Weather Service, when the heat index is 80 degrees or higher, serious occupational heat-related illness and injuries become more frequent.

Some general tips for staying safe during extreme heat include:

– Stay inside in the air conditioning if possible.

– If you don’t have access to air-conditioning within your home, open windows and shades on the shady side and close them on the sunny side to try to cool it down. It may also be cooler outside in the shade.

– Identify free locations areas in your neighborhood where you can go to stay cool such as a public library, pool, or mall.

– Drink plenty of fluids – preferably water.

– Avoid strenuous activity during the hottest part of the day (between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.).

Also, never leave children or pets unsupervised in hot cars. At 60 degrees outside, after just one hour a closed car can get as hot as 105 degrees.

Chautauqua County will have a number of Cooling Centers open where people may find refuge from extreme heat. These include all libraries throughout the county as well as the County Department of Mental Hygiene locations in Dunkirk, Jamestown, and Mayville. Chautauqua Opportunities‘ offices in Dunkirk and Jamestown also operate as cooling centers. In Jamestown, Joy Fellowship Free Methodist Church on East Seventh Street and St. Susan Center are also cooling centers.

Long Point State Park‘s beach will be open on Wednesday in addition to it’s regular Thursday through Saturday hours.

The complete list including contact numbers can be found here: https://apps.health.ny.gov/statistics/environmental/public_health_tracking/tracker/#/CCList