Falconer Fire Department Receives $107,021 FEMA Grant

The Falconer Fire Department is receiving a $107,021 FEMA grant.

The Assistance to Firefighters grant will be used to purchase 24 sets of new turn-out gear.

Congressman Nick Langworthy announced the funding while recently visiting the department and said, “Our firefighters and emergency personnel put their lives on the line every day to keep our communities safe, and they deserve the resources necessary to effectively carry out their duties.”

According to FEMA, the primary goal of these grants is to enhance the safety and effectiveness of first responders while also improving their ability to respond to emergencies and disasters. They aim to address the evolving needs of first responders, from advanced equipment acquisition and updating aging vehicles to safety improvement and training programs.