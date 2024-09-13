Falconer Man Pleads Guilty In Kidnapping Case

A Falconer man has pleaded guilty in a kidnapping case that resulted in the death of a Jamestown man.

U.S. Attorney Trini Ross announced that 38-year old Anthony Neubauer has pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to aiding and abetting kidnapping. The charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Michael Adler and Timothy Lynch, who are handling the case, stated that on May 27, 2014, Neubauer and Matthew Rudy kidnapped Joseph Anthony and then traveled from Jamestown, NY, to Rudy’s property in Pennsylvania.

Anthony was tricked into traveling to Pennsylvania by an offer of cocaine. Neubauer and Rudy took Anthony to Pennsylvania because they believed he was a cooperator. After arriving in Pennsylvania, Neubauer and Rudy told Anthony they did not have any cocaine, before shooting and killing him, and then burying him on Rudy’s property.

Matthew Rudy was previously convicted and is awaiting sentencing.

Neubauer will be sentenced on January 15, 2025.