Falconer Man Sentenced in Arson Fire in Kennedy

A Falconer man has been sentenced for setting a fire that destroyed two houses in Kennedy.

Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt announced that 30-year old Aubrey Baize was sentenced Monday in Chautauqua County Court to a state prison sentence of four to 12 years after being convicted of Third Degree Arson.

In July 2022, Baize started the fire in Kennedy that consumed two houses and damaged others nearby. Schmidt said residents of the destroyed homes “lost valuable items, cherished property, and beloved family pets.”