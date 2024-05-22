Falconer Manufacturer To Remain Locally Owned

A Falconer manufacturer will remain local following the Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency‘s approval of loan funds for new owners to purchase the business.

Dahlstrom Roll Form‘s current Chief Executive Officer Brad Renwick and current Chief Operations Officer Jeremy Blum applied for a $900,000 Al Tech Loan to purchase Dahlstrom Roll Form from current owner Robert White. White is planning to retire.

IDA Project Manager Carol Rasmussen said the business had been for sale on the open market with multiple offers from private equity firms, “This leaves the company very vulnerable to be uprooted and to leave Chautauqua County and, or, New York State. There was one serious offer from a company in Germany that has a history of purchasing this type of industry and moving them west to Kentucky.”

Rasmussen said White wanted the company to stay in Chautauqua County, retaining the 43 jobs here. She said the ownership transfer will create two additional positions.

The IDA Board approved the loan that has 4% interest rate for 8 years.

Dahlstrom is located at 221 Lister Avenue in Falconer and manufactures custom roll formed metal components, including elevators and escalators; solar mounting systems, and architectural moldings.