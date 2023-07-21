Falconer Teacher Accused of Inappropriate Behavior With a Student

A Falconer teacher is accused of sending over 600 text messages to a student.

The Ellicott Police Department reports they were alerted on July 13 about a suspicious situation involving a Falconer Central School Music teacher and a student.

An investigation found that 49-year old Jeffrey Camp of Fredonia had sent over 600 text messages to the student and had attempted to get the student to meet up with him in various places in the Falconer area. Camp allegedly also attempted to bring the Juvenile into the School after hours.

A search warrant was issued by the Town of Ellicott Court and Camp’s cell phone was secured as evidence. The investigation is continuing and further charges are possible.

Camp was arrested on July 20 on endangering the welfare of a child charges and is in the Chautauqua County Jail awaiting arraignment.

Ellicott Police are continuing to work closely with the Falconer School Administration on the case.