Falconer Woman Pleads Guilty To Possessing Child Pornography

A Falconer woman has pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography.

U.S. Attorney Trini Ross announced that 23-year old Lily Brandow made the plea in U.S. District Court.

She faces a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Aaron Mango stated that in June 2021, Brandow sold a video to two different Snapchat users for $20 showing her, co-defendant Yusef Myrick and a 16-year-old minor female engaged in sexual relations. In addition, while Myrick was in custody in connection with this case, he instructed Brandow to “get rid of” a cell phone, which both Myrick and Brandow knew contained child pornography. At Myrick’s instruction, Brandow also logged into and deleted Myrick’s Snapchat and Google accounts, rendering them inaccessible to law enforcement. When Brandow was arrested in January 2022, the cell phone was found in her purse. A subsequent search of the phone recovered an image and three videos of child pornography.

Charges are pending against Yusef Myrick.

Brandow will be sentenced February 6, 2025.