FDA Issues Recall Of 1.5 Million Bags Of Shredded Cheese

The U.S. Food & Drug Administration has issued an urgent update about a mass recall concerning more than 1.5 million bags of shredded cheese.

The Great Lakes Cheese Co. Inc. of Hiram, Ohio, initially issued a voluntary recall on October 3 over possible contamination of metal fragments, which pose a risk of internal injury if eaten.

On December 1, the FDA reclassified the recall’s risk level to “Class I” to signify that consuming the products “may cause temporary or medically reversible adverse health consequences.”

The affected shredded cheese products came in five different varieties and were sold under dozens of brand names at Target, Walmart, Aldi and other major retailers across the U.S. and Puerto Rico.

The affected products include five different styles of shredded cheeses sold in various sizes and with various best-by dates

A full list of the products, their sizes, UPCs and best-by dates can be found on the official FDA website.

The FDA urges consumers who purchased the affected products not to eat them.

Consumers should throw away the products — including any they may have placed in their freezers — or return the products to the place of purchase for a refund.