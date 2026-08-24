Fenton History Center Needs Volunteers For Lake View Cemetery Tours

The Fenton History Center is looking for volunteers for its 21st Annual Lake View Cemetery Tours.

The cemetery tours are the Fenton’s largest annual fundraiser, raising important support for programs, exhibits, collections, and preservation work. The Center hopes to raise at least $20,000 through the event.

The Center is looking for volunteers who enjoy local history, storytelling, meeting people, or simply trying something new. Volunteers will be asked to:

1. Learn a short script or story about the person you will portray.

2. Be available for the scheduled tour time.

3. Have fun sharing local history in one of Jamestown’s most beautiful and historic places.

This year’s tours will be held October 3, 10, and 11, including the Mausoleum and More Tours.

Those who are interested may email officemanager@fentonhistorycenter.org or call 716-664-6256.