Fenton History Center Seeking Community Support For Grant Application To Replace Mansion Roof

The Fenton History Center is seeking community support as it applies for grant to replace the Fenton Mansion Roof.

The Fenton Mansion was built in 1863 for Reuben Fenton, who was Governor of New York State from 1865 to 1868.

History Center Executive Director Joni Blackman said after the mansion was purchased by the City of Jamestown in 1919, the roof has had some repairs and replacements of rubber layers, but new rubber layers haven’t been put on since 1994, “Since 2024, when the past executive director was here, Jane Babinsky, that they couldn’t walk on the roof anymore because it would crack. And, it’s because it’s not that the top layer of rubber is cracking, but everything underneath it is starting to crack, and that’s going to make the top layer less stable. So, they haven’t walked on it for all these you know past couple years to do any kind of repairs. The Parks Department uses a bucket truck all the time.”

Blackman said the quote to replace the roof is $1.2 million, not including an architect’s costs. She said the cost is so high compared with residential roofs because the mansion is a designated historic landmark both at the state and national level. As a result, any work done must maintain the historic integrity of the structure.

Blackman said she’s been working with the City on a grant application to the New York State Parks and Historic Preservation Office for $675,000 of the project costs, which comes with a 20% match. As part of that, she’s been collecting letters and emails of support to include with the grant application. She said anyone who wants to lend their support can email info@fentonhistorycenter.org by Thursday, July 23, 2026.

For more information about the Fenton History Center including upcoming programs, visit fentonhistorycenter.org.