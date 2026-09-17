Final 3rd On Third Event Of The Season Set For Tonight

The final 3rd on Third community event is set for tonight in downtown Jamestown.

The free event by CHQ Chamber is designed to encourage attendees to shop, dine, and explore downtown Jamestown.

Featured tonight will be live music by Rachel Eisenstat, free downtown walking tours by the Fenton History Center, and the Jamestown Farmers Market will be providing an evening market with eleven vendors. SNAP and credit card exchange will be available for the Farmers Market but tokens can only be spent with participating Farmers Market vendors.

The event takes place from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. on East Third Street. WRFA will be doing a live remote under the Reg Marquee from 5:00 to 6:00 p.m. Station General Manager Anthony Merchant will be there as well as Reg Lenna Director of Marketing Len Barry.