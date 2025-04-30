Firefighter Candidate Physical Ability Test Screening This Weekend

The City of Jamestown Fire Department will host its Firefighter Candidate Physical Ability Test Screening Event this weekend.

The event will take place on from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday May 3 and Sunday, May 4 at the Northwest Savings Bank Arena in Jamestown.

The CPAT is a nationally recognized, rigorous physical assessment designed specifically for aspiring firefighters. Developed by fire service professionals, the test features eight challenging event stations that evaluate the strength, endurance, and agility necessary for the firefighting profession. Successful completion of the CPAT is an important step in qualifying for firefighter opportunities.

This screening is open to all individuals interested in a firefighting career, whether through volunteer service or paid positions within Chautauqua County.

Participation is free of charge. Candidates must be 17 years of age or older. Those under 18 must provide a signed parental/guardian permission form and waiver of liability. Preregistration is encouraged, but walk-ins will be accepted.

For more information and to register, visit www.jamestownny.gov/fire-department/ or call (716) 483-7598.