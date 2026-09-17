First Community Walking Tour For Zoning Code Update Set For Sept. 28

The first Community Walking Tour as part of Jamestown’s Zoning Code update will take place September 28.

The walking tour from 4:30 to 6:00 p.m., Monday, September 28, will meet in the Roseland Park parking lot off Fluvanna Avenue. The group will tour the Fluvanna Avenue and North Main Street Corridors to explore current zoning challenges and potential improvements.

Jamestown Director of Development Crystal Surdyk said the city’s consultant have begun an analysis of Jamestown’s Zoning Code, “It’s an old zoning code. Most of it is from 1969. It’s been updated periodically throughout the years. As that happens, things tend to get a little muddy. Sometimes there are things in the zoning code that say one thing, and then another section might say something a little bit different. And so, cleaning it up, making sure that you know it’s really tight, and sections that reference each other are doing that appropriately.”

Surdyk said the City will then decide what the final land use plan will be and how that will impact the different zones and type of zones that exist. She added that emerging industries such as battery storage and data centers will be considered when it comes to zoning as well.

Surdyk said other walking tours as part of the Zoning Code update will be offered in the future.