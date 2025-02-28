Five Jamestown Residents Indicted On Drug Trafficking Charges

Five Jamestown residents have been indicted on drug trafficking charges.

Acting U.S. Attorney Joel Violanti announced that a federal grand jury returned an indictment charging 33-year old Andres Pizzaro Campos a/k/a Kiki, 34-yearold Max Pizzaro Campos, 52-year old Cindy Frank, 46-year old Edward Leeper a/k/a Edward Barnes, and 21-year old Jaquez Thomas a/k/a Quez with narcotics conspiracy, which carries a mandatory minimum penalty of 10 years in prison and a maximum of life. In addition, Andres and Max Pizzaro Campos are also charged with possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking and maintaining a drug involved premises, which carries a mandatory minimum penalty of five years in prison, consecutive to any other penalty. Cindy Frank is also charged with obstruction of justice.

Assistant U.S. Attorneys Joshua Violanti and Louis Testani, who are handling the case, stated that according to the indictment, between 2018, and May 26, 2022, the defendants conspired with Joseph S. Zaso and others, to sell heroin and fentanyl in the Jamestown area. Andre and Max Pizarro Campos are accused of utilizing a Hazzard Street residence and possessing firearms to conduct their drug trafficking activities. In addition, on July 26, 2023, Cindy Frank allegedly falsely testified, concealing her knowledge of Joseph S. Zaso’s drug trafficking activities.

Joseph Zaso was previously charged and convicted and is awaiting sentencing.