Five Projects Receiving Local Government Efficiency Grant Funding From NYS

Five projects in Chautauqua County are receiving a total of $1.8 million in Local Government Efficiency grants from New York State.

The New York Department of State has announced $8 million in grant awards for 25 projects that are designed to create efficiencies and lower costs for local governments across New York State. The funding is administered by State Department of State through its competitive Local Government Efficiency Grant (LGEG) Program which incentivizes New York municipalities to engage in partnerships to help make New York communities more affordable by reducing municipal costs through consolidations, shared services, and internal efficiencies. The opportunity creates both short and long-term savings for counties, cities, towns, villages and other governmental entities.

The Local Government Efficiency Grant Program provides both planning and implementation funding to local governments that apply to the competitively scored grant program.

– The Village of Fredonia: $1,250,000 for the Fredonia Water System Improvements – Regional Interconnection project. Partners: Town of Pomfret, City of Dunkirk, Chautauqua County, and the North Chautauqua County Water District.

– Bemus Point Central School District: $500,000 for the Wastewater Treatment Plant Decommissioning and Sewer Connection project. Partners: Chautauqua County South and Center Chautauqua Lake Sewer District.

– Erie 2-Chautauqua-Cattaraugus BOCES: $31,250 for the Clymer Sherman Panama School District Merger Study. Partners: Clymer CSD, Sherman CSD, and Panama CSD.

– Town of Ripley: $45,000 for the Shared Animal Shelter Plan. Partners: Towns of Mina and Clymer.

– Town of Pomfret: $25,000 for the Shared Highway Department Feasibility Study. Partners: Town of Dunkirk and Village of Fredonia.

Local Government Efficiency Grants may be used to cover costs integral to project implementation including but not limited to legal and consultant services, capital improvements and equipment, and transitional personnel costs not to exceed three years.