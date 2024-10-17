WRFA-LP 107.9 FM

Fletcher Elementary Getting New Playground in 2025

Fletcher Elementary School will be getting a new, inclusive playground in 2025.

Fletcher Principal Amanda Sischo said that in addition to replacing the bedding and removing an outdated playground piece, the district is purchasing a wrap-around piece that allows students in wheelchairs to be placed on a platform to crawl up and slide down from. Meanwhile, the PTA is raising money for a new merry-go-round as well as a teeter-totter.

The playground is anticipated to be installed in summer 2025.

District taxpayers approved a $100,000 capital outlay in May to improve playground equipment at Fletcher, while the PTA has been raising money through grants and donations.

