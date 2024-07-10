Flooring Issue Adds $400,000 to Jamestown High School Capital Project

A flooring issue in Jamestown High School has led to the need to spend an additional $400,000 on the capital project.

Superintendent Dr. Kevin Whitaker said there was a discrepancy between the architectural drawings from the 1930s and what construction crews actually found when pulling up flooring on the second floor, “So, it said there was a thick concrete slab and what it actually was was a thin nailing concrete. So, when they pulled up the wood they pulled up the nailing concrete. So, they have to go in and make it structurally and architecturally sound and that’s what we voted to move ahead with.”

Young and Wright Architectural Associate Alyssa Catlin recommended the Jamestown School Board go with a pourable subfloor solution, which she said would maintain its appearance for 20 to 30 years.

She said the project does add a delay and will take three weeks to install. Whitaker said Jamestown High School Principal Allyson Smith is working to have contingency plans in place should the second floor classrooms not be ready for students by the time classes are to resume in September.

School Board President Paul Abbott motioned to amend the change order resolution to add language that gives Superintendent Whitaker the authority to approve further spending if similar flooring issues are found in the school during construction.

The contingency fund for the project has $3.6 million budgeted. The additional flooring funds needed uses just 11% of that fund.

Also at the board meeting, members Nina Karbacka and Joseph Calimeri were sworn in for new terms. The board also reappointed Paul Abbott for an eighth year as its president with Joe Pawelski being reappointed vice-president. Jamestown High School student Jarren Cotter was sworn in as one of the ex-officio members of the board.