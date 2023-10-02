Fluvanna-area Residents, Stakeholders Meet to Develop Comprehensive Plan

Residents and stakeholders in the Fluvanna area of the town of Ellicott have teamed up to create a comprehensive plan.

The group, calling themselves Fluvanna’s United Neighbors Group (FUN), recently gathered to review the plan presented by Rick Keefer.

The plan is focused on the Historical Society and the neighboring Town of Ellicott property. It aims to develop a multi-use park with no local tax dollars for project creation.

The United Neighbors Group voiced several key concerns:

1. Historical Overlay District: The delay by current town officials to designate Fluvanna’s historic Meeting House and Park as a landmark and part of an Historical Overlay District poses certain challenges. The group said that designation would not only preserve the rich history but also aid in procuring grants and initiating a comprehensive traffic solution in conjunction with the NYS Department of Transportation.

2. Highway Walkability, Bicycle Safety, and Traffic: The swift pace of traffic on Route 430 raises growing concerns for pedestrians and cyclists. As the number of residents using bicycles for both recreation and commuting grows, there’s an urgent need for enhanced safety measures. The group seeks better safety measures and dedicated bicycle lanes and pathways.

3. Lake Access and Public Parking: As Fluvanna continues to grow and attract visitors, the concerns surrounding lake access and public parking are intensifying.

4. Infrastructure Concerns: Notably, the bridge on Old Fluvanna has been in a state of disrepair, and there are reports that it might soon be closed. This could further impact traffic and connectivity in the area.

For more information about the Fluvanna United Neighbor’s group, visit https://www.fluvannahistory.com/groups or call (716) 804-7163 and choose option 1.