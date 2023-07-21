Fly-In Breakfast At Dunkirk Airport Set for Sunday, July 23

A Fly-In Breakfast is being held at the Chautauqua County Airport in Dunkirk on Sunday.

The Rotary Club of Dunkirk-Fredonia is hosting the annual fundraiser that features private aircraft pilots from New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and elsewhere showcasing their airplanes. Experimental and antique aircraft are usually among those displayed.

The event takes place from 8:00 a.m. to noon on Sunday, July 23 at the Dunkirk Airport facility located at 3389 Middle Road.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under and can be purchased ahead of time at tinyurl.com/2023FIB and at the door.

Great Lakes Flight Center will offer discovery flights at two rates: $150 for a half hour tour and $250 for a one hour tour.

An arts and crafts fair will also be held in an adjacent hangar to the breakfast.