Folsom Prison Experience Coming To The Reg Saturday

Johnny Cash theatrical tribute concert, Folsom Prison Experience, is coming to the Reg Lenna Center for The Arts this Saturday.

The performance brings the 1968 recording to life at 7:00 p.m., Saturday, April 18.

Johnny Cash’s groundbreaking 1968 live album “At Folsom Prison” stands as a turning point in American music. It topped the country charts, broke into the Top 15 on the pop charts, sold more than 3 million copies, and revived Cash’s career at a moment when everything hung in the balance. But behind that success was a day filled with tension, risks, and unforgettable moments inside one of the toughest prisons in the country. Folsom Prison Experience brings that day back to life.

This immersive tribute blends live concert energy with theatrical storytelling, putting audiences inside the music, pressure, and atmosphere of January 13, 1968. With guards pacing the aisles, the Warden overseeing every moment, and a full cast recreating the original lineup, the show offers a rare inside look at the performance that reshaped Cash’s legacy. Led by Jay Ernest of the award-winning Church of Cash as Johnny Cash, the production features Kat Perkins as June Carter, Dan Hopman as the Warden, Brad Erickson as Hugh Cherry, Ryan Nelson and Zach “Poppa Bear” Norton as the Guards, and Bronson Bergeson portraying multiple key roles, all backed by the talented musicians of Church of Cash.

Co-written by Ernest and collaborator Tom Pickard and directed by Stephanie Long, the show is built on deep research and a commitment to authenticity. Songs from “At San Quentin” also appear in the production, expanding the storytelling and musical depth.

Tickets are on sale now. The Reg Lenna Center for The Arts box office is open Monday, Wednesday and Friday from noon until 5:00 p.m.; and one hour before movies and events. Tickets may also be purchased by calling 716-484-7070 or at reglenna.com.