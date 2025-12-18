Food Warehousing Company Looking To Expand In Chadwick Bay Industrial Park

A food warehousing company is looking to expand its space in the Chadwick Bay Industrial Park in Sheridan.

Wavepoint 3PL Inc., who also owns the former Carriage House building in Fredonia, plans to acquire a 121,450 square foot warehouse they currently lease and purchase 11 acres of land in the industrial park from the Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency.

IDA Project Manager Kristine Morabito said the warehouse, which is the company’s warehousing and logistics hub, will have renovations to 115,000 square feet of the building. Additionally, the project includes the acquisition of new equipment to upgrade and modernize the facility.

The project would increase their employment from 64 jobs to 84 jobs within three years. The total project cost is nearly $6 million.

Wavepoint 3PL Inc. is requesting a payment-in-lieu-of-taxes, or PILOT, as part of the project.

The IDA board passed a due diligence resolution for proposed incentives to the company as well as authorizing a State Environmental Quality Review (SEQR) for the parcel.