Forestville Teen Drowns In Lake Erie

A Forestville teenager drowned in Lake Erie on July 3.

The Evans Police Department responded to Lake Erie Beach Park at about 3:30 Friday afternoon for a report of a 15-year old boy who had gone underwater and did not resurface.

Park Lifeguards located the teenager, removed him from the water, and immediately began CPR. The boy was transported to Mercy Hospital in Buffalo where he died.

Forestville Central School posted on social media that the boy is Sky Hahn and that he would have been entering 10th grade this upcoming school year. Forestville High School will be open today from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. for students, families, faculty, staff, and community members who wish to come together. Grief counselors and members of local clergy also will be on hand for those who need support.