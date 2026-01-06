Former Chautauqua County Clerk Larry Barmore has died.

According to an obituary provided by the Jordan Funeral Home in Sinclairville, Barmore died at the age of 74 on Saturday, January 3.

Barmore had served on the Chautauqua County Legislature from 2008 until he was elected as County Clerk in 2013. He served in that position until his death.

Barmore ran family business Gay Mark Tire & Wheel in Cassadaga, selling that in 2013.

He and his son, Keith, owned and managed Barmore Resale and Barmore Real Estate, both located in Jamestown since 2016.

Barmore is succeeded by Republican Greg Carlson, who was elected as County Clerk in November 2025.