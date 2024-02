Former Congressman Joe Sempolinski has declared his candidacy for the 148th State Assembly.

The district is currently represented by Joe Giglio, who has announced that he will not be seeking another term. Sempolinski currently serves as the Chief of Staff to Assemblyman Giglio.

Sempolinski served as the Representative of the 23rd Congressional District following the resignation of Tom Reed from September 13, 2022 to January 3, 2023.