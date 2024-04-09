Former County Legislator Jay Gould Has Died

Longtime former Chautauqua County Legislator Jay Gould has died.

Gould died Monday, April 1.

He represented Legislative District 17 that encompassed the towns of Clymer, Panama, Harmony, and Busti from January 2000 until his retirement in December 2022.

Gould served as Chairman of the County Legislature from 2012 to 2016. He served on the Legislature’s Human Services, Public Facilities, and Audit & Control committees.

Gould also served on the Agriculture and Farmland Protection Board, Chautauqua County Soil and Water Conservation District Board, and the Southern Tier Railroad Authority, among others.

County Executive PJ Wendel said in a statement, “Jay Gould’s passing leaves a profound void in our hearts and in the fabric of Chautauqua County. His dedication to public service, unwavering integrity, and steadfast commitment to our community set an exemplary standard for us all”

Gould said in his retirement speech on December 21, 2022 that he really enjoyed his time with the legislature, “I’d like to tell legislators – remember why you were sent up here. You were sent up here to watch your constituent’s money. That’s what you’re here for.”

Gould remained an active contributor to the community and government following his retirement, notably serving on the 2023 Salary Review Commission.

Legislature Chairman Pierre Chagnon said, “Throughout his incredible and exemplary service to the County over the past 22 years, Jay has proven to be a source of wisdom, understanding, and insight. He worked tirelessly to serve the residents of Chautauqua County, leaving an indelible mark on our community.”

Chautauqua County recently flew flags at half-staff on all county properties as a tribute to Guold’s life and legacy.