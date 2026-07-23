Former J.P. Danielson Tool Company Location Receives Historical Marker

The former site of the J.P. Danielson Tool Company has been noted with the City of Jamestown’s 81st Historical Marker.

The Jamestown Historical Marker Committee, led by City Historian Mike Rohlin, unveiled the marker at 583 Allen Street. Rohlin said that J.P. Danielson and Carl Peterson initially were partners together, “Then, they had a difference of ways and Carl Peterson set up Crescent Tool, and J.P. Danielson moved his business here. And, they were using basically adjustable wrenches, open-ended wrenches, making almost anything that a drop forge could do. And that was started here in 1908 and lasted here until 1983. And so, later when Danielson died, the company who bought them out was a Proto Tool, and they operated here for a long time. They still exist.”

Historic Marker Committee member Art Osterdahl, whose father worked at Proto Tool, added that during one of the wars, J.P. Danielson ran three shifts, operating 24 hours a day, and employed thousands of employees.