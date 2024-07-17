Former Rite Aid Building Owner, Target Suing for Tax Assessments To Be Lowered

The owners of the former Rite Aid on North Main Street are challenging the City of Jamestown‘s assessment of the property.

OFP Wagradol NY LLC filed a lawsuit in Chautauqua County State Supreme Court staying the assessment is “unjust, unequal, excessive, illegal and erroneous.”

The assessed value of the property is stated at $2.4 million, with the property owners claiming this is overvalued by $2.16 million.

The Rite Aid Store closed on North Main Street in January 2023.

Target is also suing the town of Ellicott for a second time in two years in regards to their assessment.

Target Corporation filed the suit in Chautauqua County Supreme Court on Tuesday.

The company claims the Town’s assessed value is “unlawful and illegal” under NYS Real Property Tax Law.

According to court documents, the town says the property is worth $3.4 million dollars while Target claims it is worth half the amount at $1.7 million dollars.

Target opened the store on 975 Fairmount Avenue in August 2023.